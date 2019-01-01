|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.630
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|583.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Azul (NYSE: AZUL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Azul’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Azul (NYSE: AZUL) was reported by Raymond James on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting AZUL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Azul (NYSE: AZUL) is $16.575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Azul.
Azul’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Azul.
Azul is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.