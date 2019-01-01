Azul SA is primarily involved in air transportation services. The company offers airline passenger and cargo services. It operates daily flights departing from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando also it schedules flights more than 100 destinations through Brazil. The main assets generating revenue of the group are its aircraft, from which revenue is generated in Brazil. Other revenues are basically derived from cargo operations, interest on installment sales, luggage fares, excess luggage, penalties for cancellation of tickets, and all items are directly attributed to air transport services.