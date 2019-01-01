QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Azul SA is primarily involved in air transportation services. The company offers airline passenger and cargo services. It operates daily flights departing from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando also it schedules flights more than 100 destinations through Brazil. The main assets generating revenue of the group are its aircraft, from which revenue is generated in Brazil. Other revenues are basically derived from cargo operations, interest on installment sales, luggage fares, excess luggage, penalties for cancellation of tickets, and all items are directly attributed to air transport services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.630

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV583.000M

Azul Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azul (AZUL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azul (NYSE: AZUL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azul's (AZUL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Azul (AZUL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Azul (NYSE: AZUL) was reported by Raymond James on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting AZUL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Azul (AZUL)?

A

The stock price for Azul (NYSE: AZUL) is $16.575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azul (AZUL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azul.

Q

When is Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reporting earnings?

A

Azul’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Azul (AZUL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azul.

Q

What sector and industry does Azul (AZUL) operate in?

A

Azul is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.