Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Mettler-Toledo International supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences (54% of 2020 sales), industrial (40%), and food retail industries (6%). Its products include laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler leads the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances. The business is geographically diversified, with sales distribution roughly as follows: United States around 30% of sales, Europe around 30%, China around 20%, and the rest of the world around 20%.

EPS 10.080 10.530 0.4500
REV 1.020B 1.037B 17.000M

Mettler-Toledo Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mettler-Toledo Intl's (MTD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1500.00 expecting MTD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD)?

A

The stock price for Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) is $1380.57 last updated Today at 5:17:49 PM.

Q

Does Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mettler-Toledo Intl.

Q

When is Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) reporting earnings?

A

Mettler-Toledo Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mettler-Toledo Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Mettler-Toledo Intl (MTD) operate in?

A

Mettler-Toledo Intl is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.