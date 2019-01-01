Mettler-Toledo International supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences (54% of 2020 sales), industrial (40%), and food retail industries (6%). Its products include laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler leads the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances. The business is geographically diversified, with sales distribution roughly as follows: United States around 30% of sales, Europe around 30%, China around 20%, and the rest of the world around 20%.