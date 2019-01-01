|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|10.080
|10.530
|0.4500
|REV
|1.020B
|1.037B
|17.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mettler-Toledo Intl’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1500.00 expecting MTD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) is $1380.57 last updated Today at 5:17:49 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mettler-Toledo Intl.
Mettler-Toledo Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mettler-Toledo Intl.
Mettler-Toledo Intl is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.