Sonic Foundry Inc is engaged in the business of providing video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market. It offers video capture, management, and Webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The company also offers video solutions, including Mediasite Video Platform, Mediasite Video Cloud, Mediasite Capture Solutions, Mediasite Events, Mediasite Services, and Mediasite Customer Care. The company has a geographical presence in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, Asia, and other places.