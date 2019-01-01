QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.6 - 5.64
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.91
EPS
-0.17
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sonic Foundry Inc is engaged in the business of providing video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market. It offers video capture, management, and Webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The company also offers video solutions, including Mediasite Video Platform, Mediasite Video Cloud, Mediasite Capture Solutions, Mediasite Events, Mediasite Services, and Mediasite Customer Care. The company has a geographical presence in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, Asia, and other places.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170
REV7.253M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonic Foundry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonic Foundry (SOFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sonic Foundry's (SOFO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonic Foundry (SOFO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) was reported by Taglich Brothers on December 21, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting SOFO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 268.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonic Foundry (SOFO)?

A

The stock price for Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is $2.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:27:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonic Foundry (SOFO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonic Foundry.

Q

When is Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) reporting earnings?

A

Sonic Foundry’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Sonic Foundry (SOFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonic Foundry.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonic Foundry (SOFO) operate in?

A

Sonic Foundry is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.