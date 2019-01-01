|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Larimar Therapeutics’s space includes: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX).
The latest price target for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) was reported by William Blair on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LRMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is $3.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Larimar Therapeutics.
Larimar Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Larimar Therapeutics.
Larimar Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.