Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/218K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.71 - 18.66
Mkt Cap
65.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.92
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Larimar Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's compound, CTI-1601, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

Larimar Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Larimar Therapeutics's (LRMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) was reported by William Blair on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LRMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)?

A

The stock price for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is $3.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Larimar Therapeutics.

Q

When is Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) reporting earnings?

A

Larimar Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Larimar Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) operate in?

A

Larimar Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.