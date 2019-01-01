Larimar Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's compound, CTI-1601, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.