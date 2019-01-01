QQQ
Range
19.72 - 20.35
Vol / Avg.
202.7K/162.3K
Div / Yield
1.92/9.74%
52 Wk
19.72 - 28.05
Mkt Cap
897.6M
Payout Ratio
57.59
Open
20.17
P/E
5.65
EPS
0
Shares
45.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:17PM
Tekla Healthcare Investors is the United States based non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of healthcare companies. In addition, the fund seeks to provide regular distribution of realized capital gains. The fund invests in the securities of public and private companies.

Tekla Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekla Healthcare (HQH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tekla Healthcare's (HQH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekla Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Tekla Healthcare (HQH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekla Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekla Healthcare (HQH)?

A

The stock price for Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) is $19.7594 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekla Healthcare (HQH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tekla Healthcare (HQH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) reporting earnings?

A

Tekla Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekla Healthcare (HQH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekla Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekla Healthcare (HQH) operate in?

A

Tekla Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.