Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical engaged in developing drugs and antibodies that target the most critical cellular elements of the immune system. It focuses on the development of immune modulator product candidates to treat COVID-19, T-cell lymphomas, other cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CPI-006 which is a potent humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to react with a specific site on CD73. Its other product candidates are CPI-818, CPI-935, CPI-182 and Ciforadenant.