QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.85 - 4.36
Vol / Avg.
171.2K/283.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.85 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
103.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
24M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 12:44PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
SCYNEXIS Inc is a drug development company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address significant unmet therapeutic needs. It is engaged in developing a lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp which is a novel oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The ibrexafungerp is a novel and structurally distinct triterpenoid glucan synthase inhibitor that is effective in vitro and in vivo against a broad range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SCYNEXIS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCYNEXIS (SCYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCYNEXIS's (SCYX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SCYNEXIS (SCYX) stock?

A

The latest price target for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) was reported by Aegis Capital on June 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SCYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 706.45% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SCYNEXIS (SCYX)?

A

The stock price for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) is $4.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCYNEXIS (SCYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCYNEXIS.

Q

When is SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) reporting earnings?

A

SCYNEXIS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is SCYNEXIS (SCYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCYNEXIS.

Q

What sector and industry does SCYNEXIS (SCYX) operate in?

A

SCYNEXIS is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.