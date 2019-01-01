SCYNEXIS Inc is a drug development company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address significant unmet therapeutic needs. It is engaged in developing a lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp which is a novel oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The ibrexafungerp is a novel and structurally distinct triterpenoid glucan synthase inhibitor that is effective in vitro and in vivo against a broad range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.