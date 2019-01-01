|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.620
|2.790
|-0.8300
|REV
|762.580M
|693.811M
|-68.769M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PennyMac Financial Servs’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) was reported by Wedbush on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PFSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) is $57.04 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
PennyMac Financial Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PennyMac Financial Servs.
PennyMac Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.