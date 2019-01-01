PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.