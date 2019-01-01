QQQ
Range
55.79 - 57.23
Vol / Avg.
970.2K/637.2K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.40%
52 Wk
55.11 - 71.52
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
5.38
Open
56.09
P/E
3.84
EPS
2.97
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6202.790 -0.8300
REV762.580M693.811M-68.769M

PennyMac Financial Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PennyMac Financial Servs's (PFSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) was reported by Wedbush on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PFSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.78% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI)?

A

The stock price for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) is $57.04 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) reporting earnings?

A

PennyMac Financial Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PennyMac Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) operate in?

A

PennyMac Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.