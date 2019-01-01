QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/150.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
94.83 - 172.19
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.44
EPS
0.82
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 2:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:44PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.800 0.4300
REV65.320M72.473M7.153M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ligand Pharmaceuticals's (LGND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) was reported by Benchmark on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting LGND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)?

A

The stock price for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) is $94.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 19, 2007 to stockholders of record on April 3, 2007.

Q

When is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reporting earnings?

A

Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) operate in?

A

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.