QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
31.84 - 32.08
Vol / Avg.
5.6K/124.4K
Div / Yield
0.88/2.68%
52 Wk
31.42 - 43.75
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.62
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:42PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Matthews International Corp is a personal services company that primarily provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States and Europe. The majority of Matthews' revenue is derived from its SGK Brand Solutions business, which provides brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools to the consumer packaged goods and packaging industries. The company's Memorialization segment, which sells bronze and granite memorials, caskets, and cremation equipment to the cemetery and funeral home industries, also contributes a significant amount. Most of Matthews' revenue is generated from sales made in the U.S., while European customers also contribute a sizable percentage.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.740 0.1600
REV393.000M438.579M45.579M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Matthews International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matthews International (MATW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matthews International's (MATW) competitors?

A

Other companies in Matthews International’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).

Q

What is the target price for Matthews International (MATW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting MATW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Matthews International (MATW)?

A

The stock price for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) is $32.07 last updated Today at 2:51:04 PM.

Q

Does Matthews International (MATW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reporting earnings?

A

Matthews International’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Matthews International (MATW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matthews International.

Q

What sector and industry does Matthews International (MATW) operate in?

A

Matthews International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.