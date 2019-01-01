|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.740
|0.1600
|REV
|393.000M
|438.579M
|45.579M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Matthews International’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).
The latest price target for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting MATW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) is $32.07 last updated Today at 2:51:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Matthews International’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Matthews International.
Matthews International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.