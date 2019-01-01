QQQ
Range
23.52 - 25.47
Vol / Avg.
267.5K/150.5K
Div / Yield
1.79/7.24%
52 Wk
24.36 - 31
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
25.56
Open
23.54
P/E
3.78
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic's (QQQX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) is $25.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (QQQX) operate in?

A

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.