Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Utah Medical Products Inc is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and distributing medical devices that are mainly proprietary, disposable and for hospital use. The firm produces its products for Blood pressure monitoring, Blood collection, Electrosurgery, Gynecology, Neonatal critical care, perinatology, and Urology. The company's product portfolio includes Electrosurgical pens, Tenacula, Endoscopic bulb irrigators, Blood bag spikes. Its products are used mainly in critical care areas, labor and delivery departments of hospitals as well as outpatient clinics and physicians offices.

Utah Medical Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Utah Medical Products (UTMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Utah Medical Products's (UTMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Utah Medical Products (UTMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Utah Medical Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Utah Medical Products (UTMD)?

A

The stock price for Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) is $92.5 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Utah Medical Products (UTMD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Utah Medical Products (UTMD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) reporting earnings?

A

Utah Medical Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Utah Medical Products (UTMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Utah Medical Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Utah Medical Products (UTMD) operate in?

A

Utah Medical Products is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.