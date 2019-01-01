Utah Medical Products Inc is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and distributing medical devices that are mainly proprietary, disposable and for hospital use. The firm produces its products for Blood pressure monitoring, Blood collection, Electrosurgery, Gynecology, Neonatal critical care, perinatology, and Urology. The company's product portfolio includes Electrosurgical pens, Tenacula, Endoscopic bulb irrigators, Blood bag spikes. Its products are used mainly in critical care areas, labor and delivery departments of hospitals as well as outpatient clinics and physicians offices.