Range
15.74 - 16.53
Vol / Avg.
131K/77.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.03 - 24.89
Mkt Cap
391.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
23.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV49.970M
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.130 0.0400
REV48.020M49.172M1.152M

Ooma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ooma (OOMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ooma's (OOMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ooma (OOMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting OOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ooma (OOMA)?

A

The stock price for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) is $16.435 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Ooma (OOMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ooma.

Q

When is Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reporting earnings?

A

Ooma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ooma (OOMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ooma.

Q

What sector and industry does Ooma (OOMA) operate in?

A

Ooma is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.