AstroNova Inc designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software, which incorporate advanced technologies to acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. Target markets for its hardware and software products include aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation. Its business consists of two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It derives revenue from The PI segment that includes specialty printing systems and related supplies sold under the QuickLabel, TrojanLabel and GetLabels brand names.