QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.92 - 14.61
Vol / Avg.
13.4K/12.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.8 - 18.52
Mkt Cap
103.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.07
P/E
12.96
EPS
-0.06
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 7:34AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
AstroNova Inc designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software, which incorporate advanced technologies to acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. Target markets for its hardware and software products include aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation. Its business consists of two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It derives revenue from The PI segment that includes specialty printing systems and related supplies sold under the QuickLabel, TrojanLabel and GetLabels brand names.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.010 -0.0500
REV30.740M28.857M-1.883M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AstroNova Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AstroNova (ALOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AstroNova's (ALOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AstroNova (ALOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) was reported by Singular Research on September 21, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting ALOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AstroNova (ALOT)?

A

The stock price for AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) is $14.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AstroNova (ALOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2020.

Q

When is AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) reporting earnings?

A

AstroNova’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is AstroNova (ALOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AstroNova.

Q

What sector and industry does AstroNova (ALOT) operate in?

A

AstroNova is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.