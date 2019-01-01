QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management. Its products ensure applications are safely routed in efficient manners within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments. More than half of its revenue is based on providing services, and its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996 and generates sales globally.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7802.890 0.1100
REV676.000M687.100M11.100M

Analyst Ratings

F5 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F5 (FFIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F5's (FFIV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for F5 (FFIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) was reported by Loop Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 273.00 expecting FFIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.30% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for F5 (FFIV)?

A

The stock price for F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is $194.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F5 (FFIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for F5.

Q

When is F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reporting earnings?

A

F5’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is F5 (FFIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F5.

Q

What sector and industry does F5 (FFIV) operate in?

A

F5 is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.