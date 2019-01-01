QQQ
Range
4.71 - 5.27
Vol / Avg.
4M/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.94 - 17.77
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Aurora Innovation Inc is engaged in the self-driving technology business. Aurora is involved in the development of the Aurora Drive, a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services in the world to transform the global transportation market. The Aurora Driver is designed as a platform to adapt and interoperate amongst a multitude of vehicle types and applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.250 -0.1300
REV26.939M

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Innovation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Innovation (AUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurora Innovation's (AUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Innovation (AUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Innovation (AUR)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) is $4.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Innovation (AUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Innovation.

Q

When is Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Aurora Innovation (AUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Innovation (AUR) operate in?

A

Aurora Innovation is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.