|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|-0.250
|-0.1300
|REV
|26.939M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aurora Innovation’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).
The latest price target for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) is $4.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Innovation.
Aurora Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aurora Innovation.
Aurora Innovation is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.