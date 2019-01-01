QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vaxxinity Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines to combat chronic disorders and infectious diseases with large patient populations and unmet medical needs. Its pipeline primarily consists of five programs focused on chronic disease, particularly neurodegenerative disorders, in addition to other neurology and cardiovascular indications.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440
REV50.000K

Vaxxinity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaxxinity (VAXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vaxxinity's (VAXX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vaxxinity (VAXX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) was reported by Jefferies on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting VAXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.60% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaxxinity (VAXX)?

A

The stock price for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) is $4.91 last updated Today at 2:33:50 PM.

Q

Does Vaxxinity (VAXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaxxinity.

Q

When is Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) reporting earnings?

A

Vaxxinity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Vaxxinity (VAXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaxxinity.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaxxinity (VAXX) operate in?

A

Vaxxinity is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.