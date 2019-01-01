QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.55 - 30.1
Vol / Avg.
728.3K/463.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/3.05%
52 Wk
26.5 - 32.29
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
59.74
Open
30.06
P/E
19.62
EPS
0.5
Shares
209.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 5:09AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:15AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.510 0.0200
REV1.020B1.021B1.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reynolds Consumer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reynolds Consumer (REYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reynolds Consumer's (REYN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reynolds Consumer (REYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting REYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.88% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reynolds Consumer (REYN)?

A

The stock price for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) is $29.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reynolds Consumer (REYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) reporting earnings?

A

Reynolds Consumer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Reynolds Consumer (REYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reynolds Consumer.

Q

What sector and industry does Reynolds Consumer (REYN) operate in?

A

Reynolds Consumer is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.