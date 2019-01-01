|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.510
|0.0200
|REV
|1.020B
|1.021B
|1.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Reynolds Consumer’s space includes: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).
The latest price target for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting REYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.88% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) is $29.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Reynolds Consumer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Reynolds Consumer.
Reynolds Consumer is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.