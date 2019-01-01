QQQ
Range
10.08 - 10.92
Vol / Avg.
56.9K/36.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.06 - 13.6
Mkt Cap
667.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick.

Skeena Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skeena Resources (SKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Skeena Resources's (SKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skeena Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Skeena Resources (SKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skeena Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Skeena Resources (SKE)?

A

The stock price for Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) is $10.2104 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skeena Resources (SKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skeena Resources.

Q

When is Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) reporting earnings?

A

Skeena Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skeena Resources (SKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skeena Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Skeena Resources (SKE) operate in?

A

Skeena Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.