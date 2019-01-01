|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amedisys’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 147.00 expecting AMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.11% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) is $139.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amedisys.
Amedisys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amedisys.
Amedisys is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.