Range
138.09 - 141.86
Vol / Avg.
331.6K/344.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
122.52 - 292.97
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
139.75
P/E
21
EPS
1.38
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Amedisys Inc is a healthcare services company in the United States. The company brings healthcare to the home through the provision of home healthcare services, hospice services, and personal care services. The Home Health Segment provides skilled nurses, therapists, and aids to patient's homes throughout the United States. The Hospice segment operates many centers designed to provide comfort and support for terminally ill patients. The Personal Care Segment provides individuals with assistance in the daily living activities. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Home Health segment. Additionally, the Hospice segment accounts for a substantial amount of revenue, while the Personal Care segment makes up for the small remaining revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV555.200M

Amedisys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amedisys (AMED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amedisys's (AMED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amedisys (AMED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 147.00 expecting AMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.11% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amedisys (AMED)?

A

The stock price for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) is $139.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amedisys (AMED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amedisys.

Q

When is Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) reporting earnings?

A

Amedisys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Amedisys (AMED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amedisys.

Q

What sector and industry does Amedisys (AMED) operate in?

A

Amedisys is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.