Amedisys Inc is a healthcare services company in the United States. The company brings healthcare to the home through the provision of home healthcare services, hospice services, and personal care services. The Home Health Segment provides skilled nurses, therapists, and aids to patient's homes throughout the United States. The Hospice segment operates many centers designed to provide comfort and support for terminally ill patients. The Personal Care Segment provides individuals with assistance in the daily living activities. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Home Health segment. Additionally, the Hospice segment accounts for a substantial amount of revenue, while the Personal Care segment makes up for the small remaining revenue.