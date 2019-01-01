QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.78 - 21.34
Vol / Avg.
5M/5.2M
Div / Yield
0.63/2.97%
52 Wk
21.14 - 28.86
Mkt Cap
14B
Payout Ratio
76.26
Open
21.23
P/E
27.26
EPS
0.52
Shares
666.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 2:26PM
load more
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
AES is a global power company with businesses in 14 countries. It has a portfolio of more than 100 power plants and wind and solar farms. Its current construction program will increase its net generating capacity to over 35 gigawatts. AES also has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to 2.4 million customers in the U.S. and El Salvador.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.430

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV2.640B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AES Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AES (AES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AES (NYSE: AES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AES's (AES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AES (AES) stock?

A

The latest price target for AES (NYSE: AES) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.31% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AES (AES)?

A

The stock price for AES (NYSE: AES) is $21.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AES (AES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is AES (NYSE:AES) reporting earnings?

A

AES’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AES (AES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AES.

Q

What sector and industry does AES (AES) operate in?

A

AES is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.