Range
18.98 - 19.88
Vol / Avg.
189.9K/666.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.03 - 32.9
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.52
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
116.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:01PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
ZipRecruiter Inc is a online employment marketplace. It was founded to make meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. It connects millions of job seekers with companies of all sizes.

Earnings

Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV207.080M

Analyst Ratings

ZipRecruiter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZipRecruiter (ZIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZipRecruiter's (ZIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ZipRecruiter (ZIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ZIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.42% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ZipRecruiter (ZIP)?

A

The stock price for ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) is $19.615 last updated Today at 6:53:38 PM.

Q

Does ZipRecruiter (ZIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZipRecruiter.

Q

When is ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) reporting earnings?

A

ZipRecruiter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is ZipRecruiter (ZIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZipRecruiter.

Q

What sector and industry does ZipRecruiter (ZIP) operate in?

A

ZipRecruiter is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.