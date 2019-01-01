QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Keros Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keros Therapeutics (KROS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keros Therapeutics's (KROS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Keros Therapeutics (KROS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting KROS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Keros Therapeutics (KROS)?

A

The stock price for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) is $46.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keros Therapeutics (KROS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keros Therapeutics.

Q

When is Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) reporting earnings?

A

Keros Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Keros Therapeutics (KROS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keros Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Keros Therapeutics (KROS) operate in?

A

Keros Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.