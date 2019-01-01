MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its net assets in fixed-income securities, corporate bonds of the US and foreign issuers, US Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities of US and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The portfolio of investments comprises of different sector investments such as aerospace, airlines, automotive, chemicals, electronics, and others.