QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.13 - 5.29
Vol / Avg.
52.6K/123.8K
Div / Yield
0.5/9.38%
52 Wk
5.29 - 6.65
Mkt Cap
319.6M
Payout Ratio
117.18
Open
5.24
P/E
12.3
EPS
0
Shares
60.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its net assets in fixed-income securities, corporate bonds of the US and foreign issuers, US Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities of US and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. The portfolio of investments comprises of different sector investments such as aerospace, airlines, automotive, chemicals, electronics, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MFS Multimarket IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Multimarket IT (MMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFS Multimarket IT's (MMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MFS Multimarket IT.

Q

What is the target price for MFS Multimarket IT (MMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MFS Multimarket IT

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Multimarket IT (MMT)?

A

The stock price for MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) is $5.2893 last updated Today at 4:32:06 PM.

Q

Does MFS Multimarket IT (MMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Multimarket IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Multimarket IT (MMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Multimarket IT.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Multimarket IT (MMT) operate in?

A

MFS Multimarket IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.