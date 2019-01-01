QQQ
Range
31.46 - 32.22
Vol / Avg.
397.3K/1M
Div / Yield
1.12/3.53%
52 Wk
28.04 - 36.97
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
302.7
Open
31.99
P/E
85.86
EPS
0.11
Shares
175.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Douglas Emmett Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. The company focuses on owning assets in communities with large supply constraints, such as the affluent neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The vast majority of Douglas Emmett's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings in Los Angeles. Most of these assets are located in the areas of Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, and Beverly Hills in terms of total square feet. Douglas Emmett derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. The vast majority of this also comes from its Los Angeles office buildings. The company's major tenants are legal, financial, and entertainment firms.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480
REV237.680M238.852M1.172M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Douglas Emmett Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Douglas Emmett (DEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Douglas Emmett's (DEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Douglas Emmett (DEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting DEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Douglas Emmett (DEI)?

A

The stock price for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) is $31.47 last updated Today at 6:29:42 PM.

Q

Does Douglas Emmett (DEI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) reporting earnings?

A

Douglas Emmett’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Douglas Emmett (DEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Douglas Emmett.

Q

What sector and industry does Douglas Emmett (DEI) operate in?

A

Douglas Emmett is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.