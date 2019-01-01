|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Douglas Emmett’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting DEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) is $31.47 last updated Today at 6:29:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Douglas Emmett’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.