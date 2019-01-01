ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Saverone 2014
(NASDAQ:SVRE)
$1.98
-0.2099[-9.58%]
At close: Jul 6
$2.31
0.3300[16.67%]
After Hours: 8:41AM EDT
Day High/Low1.81 - 2.31
52 Week High/Low2.02 - 3.5
Open / Close2.25 / 1.98
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6M
Vol / Avg.121.8K / 166.1K
Mkt Cap3.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE), Quotes and News Summary

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ: SVRE)

Day High/Low1.81 - 2.31
52 Week High/Low2.02 - 3.5
Open / Close2.25 / 1.98
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6M
Vol / Avg.121.8K / 166.1K
Mkt Cap3.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Saverone 2014 Ltd provides driver protection solutions. The company's product restricts the driver from surfing, communicating and receiving alerts while driving.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
REV

Saverone 2014 Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Saverone 2014 (SVRE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ: SVRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Saverone 2014's (SVRE) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Saverone 2014 (SVRE) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Saverone 2014

Q
Current Stock Price for Saverone 2014 (SVRE)?
A

The stock price for Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ: SVRE) is $1.98 last updated July 6, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Saverone 2014 (SVRE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saverone 2014.

Q
When is Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) reporting earnings?
A

Saverone 2014’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Q
Is Saverone 2014 (SVRE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Saverone 2014.

Q
What sector and industry does Saverone 2014 (SVRE) operate in?
A

Saverone 2014 is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.