Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The investment portfolio of the company is typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The group invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of the lower middle market and middle market companies based in the US. Business is functioned through the U.S region and it derives the majority of the income from the source of fee, commission, and interest.