QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40 - 41.29
Vol / Avg.
163K/314.9K
Div / Yield
2.58/6.15%
52 Wk
34.75 - 47.13
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
53
Open
40.3
P/E
9
EPS
1.22
Shares
69.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:57PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The investment portfolio of the company is typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The group invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of the lower middle market and middle market companies based in the US. Business is functioned through the U.S region and it derives the majority of the income from the source of fee, commission, and interest.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.650

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV72.760M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Main Street Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Main Street Capital (MAIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Main Street Capital's (MAIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Main Street Capital (MAIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) was reported by RBC Capital on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting MAIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.48% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Main Street Capital (MAIN)?

A

The stock price for Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) is $41.21 last updated Today at 2:49:30 PM.

Q

Does Main Street Capital (MAIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Main Street Capital (MAIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) reporting earnings?

A

Main Street Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Main Street Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Main Street Capital (MAIN) operate in?

A

Main Street Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.