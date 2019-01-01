SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies. The business has two product areas: multiscreen video back-office and advertising and video gateway software solutions. The firm's solutions facilitate aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content for its customers. The company derives revenue from sales of hardware, software, systems, and services in multiple-element arrangements. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest in Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.