QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.08 - 1.23
Vol / Avg.
3.2M/13.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 3.44
Mkt Cap
45.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
37.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:44AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies. The business has two product areas: multiscreen video back-office and advertising and video gateway software solutions. The firm's solutions facilitate aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content for its customers. The company derives revenue from sales of hardware, software, systems, and services in multiple-element arrangements. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest in Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.030 0.0300
REV5.950M7.151M1.201M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SeaChange International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SeaChange International (SEAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SeaChange International's (SEAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SeaChange International (SEAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) was reported by Aegis Capital on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SEAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 145.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SeaChange International (SEAC)?

A

The stock price for SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is $1.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SeaChange International (SEAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeaChange International.

Q

When is SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reporting earnings?

A

SeaChange International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is SeaChange International (SEAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SeaChange International.

Q

What sector and industry does SeaChange International (SEAC) operate in?

A

SeaChange International is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.