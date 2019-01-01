QQQ
Range
30.04 - 34.99
Vol / Avg.
604.4K/480K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.67 - 79.75
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30.5
P/E
23.51
EPS
-0.71
Shares
46.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding and inflammatory cell adhesion disorders. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.580-0.710 -0.1300
REV11.820M1.172M-10.648M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prothena Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prothena Corp (PRTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prothena Corp's (PRTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prothena Corp (PRTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) was reported by JMP Securities on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting PRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.67% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prothena Corp (PRTA)?

A

The stock price for Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) is $34.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prothena Corp (PRTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prothena Corp.

Q

When is Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) reporting earnings?

A

Prothena Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Prothena Corp (PRTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prothena Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Prothena Corp (PRTA) operate in?

A

Prothena Corp is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.