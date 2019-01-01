|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.580
|-0.710
|-0.1300
|REV
|11.820M
|1.172M
|-10.648M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Prothena Corp’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).
The latest price target for Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) was reported by JMP Securities on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting PRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.67% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) is $34.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prothena Corp.
Prothena Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prothena Corp.
Prothena Corp is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.