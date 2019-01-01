QQQ
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under a normal market condition in equity securities of science and technology companies.

BlackRock Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Science (BST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Science's (BST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Science.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Science (BST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Science

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Science (BST)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) is $41.4376 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Science (BST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Science (BST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Science.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Science (BST) operate in?

A

BlackRock Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.