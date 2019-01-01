QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent app developers and publishers to control and maximize their digital advertising businesses.

PubMatic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PubMatic (PUBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PubMatic's (PUBM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PubMatic (PUBM) stock?

A

The latest price target for PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting PUBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.87% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PubMatic (PUBM)?

A

The stock price for PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is $28.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PubMatic (PUBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PubMatic.

Q

When is PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) reporting earnings?

A

PubMatic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is PubMatic (PUBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PubMatic.

Q

What sector and industry does PubMatic (PUBM) operate in?

A

PubMatic is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.