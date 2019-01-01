QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
One Liberty Properties Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. The group generates the majority of its revenue in the form of rental income.

One Liberty Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy One Liberty Properties (OLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are One Liberty Properties's (OLP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for One Liberty Properties (OLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting OLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.51% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for One Liberty Properties (OLP)?

A

The stock price for One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) is $28.57 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does One Liberty Properties (OLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) reporting earnings?

A

One Liberty Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is One Liberty Properties (OLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for One Liberty Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does One Liberty Properties (OLP) operate in?

A

One Liberty Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.