Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Essential Utilities is a Pennsylvania-based holding company for U.S. water, wastewater, and natural gas distribution utilities. The company's water business serves 3 million people in eight states. Nearly three fourths of its water earnings come from Pennsylvania, primarily suburban Philadelphia. It also has a small market-based water business that provides water and water services to third parties, notably natural gas producers. Its $4.3 billion Peoples Gas acquisition that closed in March 2020 adds 750,000 gas distribution customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.440 0.0000
REV496.240M535.687M39.447M

Essential Utilities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Essential Utilities (WTRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essential Utilities's (WTRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Essential Utilities (WTRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) was reported by Barclays on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting WTRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Essential Utilities (WTRG)?

A

The stock price for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) is $47.205 last updated Today at 5:35:33 PM.

Q

Does Essential Utilities (WTRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) reporting earnings?

A

Essential Utilities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Essential Utilities (WTRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essential Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Essential Utilities (WTRG) operate in?

A

Essential Utilities is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.