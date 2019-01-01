|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.440
|0.0000
|REV
|496.240M
|535.687M
|39.447M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Essential Utilities’s space includes: SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) and Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS).
The latest price target for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) was reported by Barclays on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting WTRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) is $47.205 last updated Today at 5:35:33 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Essential Utilities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Essential Utilities.
Essential Utilities is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.