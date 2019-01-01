QQQ
Range
14.37 - 15.31
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.8 - 73.03
Mkt Cap
989M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Shares
68.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Editas Medicine Inc is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting disease-causing genes. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company's only operating segment being developing and commercializing genome editing technology.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.720

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV4.290M

Analyst Ratings

Editas Medicine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Editas Medicine (EDIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Editas Medicine's (EDIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Editas Medicine (EDIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting EDIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.98% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Editas Medicine (EDIT)?

A

The stock price for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) is $14.46 last updated Today at 8:38:32 PM.

Q

Does Editas Medicine (EDIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Editas Medicine.

Q

When is Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reporting earnings?

A

Editas Medicine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Editas Medicine (EDIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Editas Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does Editas Medicine (EDIT) operate in?

A

Editas Medicine is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.