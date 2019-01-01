Editas Medicine Inc is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting disease-causing genes. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company's only operating segment being developing and commercializing genome editing technology.