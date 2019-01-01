QQQ
Range
13.35 - 13.44
Vol / Avg.
111K/75.9K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.24%
52 Wk
13.39 - 15.95
Mkt Cap
555.9M
Payout Ratio
58.5
Open
13.39
P/E
11.17
Shares
41.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment management company. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen New Jersey Quality's (NXJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen New Jersey Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NXJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) is $13.4 last updated Today at 8:43:37 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen New Jersey Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen New Jersey Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NXJ) operate in?

A

Nuveen New Jersey Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.