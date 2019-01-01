|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen New Jersey Quality.
The latest price target for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NXJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) is $13.4 last updated Today at 8:43:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen New Jersey Quality.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.