Innovative Solutions and Support Inc is a systems integrator that designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems, Flat Panel Display Systems, Integrated Standby Units, advanced Global Positioning System receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation and an Autothrottle, which allows a pilot to automatically control the power setting of the engine and is designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety. It sells its products to both the OEM and the retrofit markets.