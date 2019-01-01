QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Innovative Solutions and Support Inc is a systems integrator that designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems, Flat Panel Display Systems, Integrated Standby Units, advanced Global Positioning System receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation and an Autothrottle, which allows a pilot to automatically control the power setting of the engine and is designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety. It sells its products to both the OEM and the retrofit markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070
REV6.696M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090
REV6.290M6.873M583.000K

Innovative Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Solutions (ISSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative Solutions's (ISSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Solutions (ISSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Solutions (ISSC)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) is $7.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Solutions (ISSC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2020.

Q

When is Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Solutions’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Innovative Solutions (ISSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Solutions (ISSC) operate in?

A

Innovative Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.