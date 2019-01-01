HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
(HLVX)
Day High/Low
17 - 20.57
Vol / Avg.
2.3M / 2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
17 - 20.57
Mkt Cap
576.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
18.76 / 19.09
P/E
-
Float / Outstanding
15.5M / 30.2M
50d Avg. Price
19.09

HilleVax Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The firm's initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection.
HilleVax Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy HilleVax (HLVX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ: HLVX) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are HilleVax's (HLVX) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for HilleVax.

Q
What is the target price for HilleVax (HLVX) stock?
A

There is no analysis for HilleVax

Q
Current Stock Price for HilleVax (HLVX)?
A

The stock price for HilleVax (NASDAQ: HLVX) is $19.09 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does HilleVax (HLVX) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HilleVax.

Q
When is HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) reporting earnings?
A

HilleVax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is HilleVax (HLVX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for HilleVax.

Q
What sector and industry does HilleVax (HLVX) operate in?
A

HilleVax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.