|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Presidio Property Trust’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting SQFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) is $3.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.
Presidio Property Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Presidio Property Trust.
Presidio Property Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.