QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/70.1K
Div / Yield
0.42/11.69%
52 Wk
2.63 - 5.63
Mkt Cap
42.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 9:00AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust's portfolio has diverse product type, consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Presidio Property Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Presidio Property Trust's (SQFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting SQFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)?

A

The stock price for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) is $3.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) reporting earnings?

A

Presidio Property Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Presidio Property Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) operate in?

A

Presidio Property Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.