Range
4 - 4.16
Vol / Avg.
34.4K/45.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.51 - 12.41
Mkt Cap
35.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.12
P/E
3.96
EPS
0.06
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
WidePoint Corp is a provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) that offers federally certified communications management, identity management, and interactive bill presentment and analytics solutions. The company's solutions include Telecom Lifecycle Management, Digital billing communications solutions, and Mobile and Identity management. The majority of its revenue is earned from carrier services followed by managed services.

WidePoint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WidePoint (WYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WidePoint's (WYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WidePoint.

Q

What is the target price for WidePoint (WYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.75 expecting WYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -81.53% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WidePoint (WYY)?

A

The stock price for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) is $4.06 last updated Today at 4:52:31 PM.

Q

Does WidePoint (WYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WidePoint.

Q

When is WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) reporting earnings?

A

WidePoint’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is WidePoint (WYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WidePoint.

Q

What sector and industry does WidePoint (WYY) operate in?

A

WidePoint is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.