|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for WidePoint.
The latest price target for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.75 expecting WYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -81.53% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) is $4.06 last updated Today at 4:52:31 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for WidePoint.
WidePoint’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WidePoint.
WidePoint is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.