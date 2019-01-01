QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
First Advantage Corp is a risk mitigation and business solutions provider. It operates in six primary business segments: Lender Services, Data Services, Dealer Services, Employer Services, Multifamily Services and Investigative & Litigation Support Services.

First Advantage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Advantage (FA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Advantage's (FA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Advantage (FA) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) was reported by RBC Capital on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.16% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Advantage (FA)?

A

The stock price for First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is $15.37 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does First Advantage (FA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Advantage.

Q

When is First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) reporting earnings?

A

First Advantage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is First Advantage (FA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Advantage.

Q

What sector and industry does First Advantage (FA) operate in?

A

First Advantage is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.