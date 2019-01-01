QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
186.24 - 191.39
Vol / Avg.
992.4K/724.3K
Div / Yield
5/2.70%
52 Wk
118.39 - 228.84
Mkt Cap
25B
Payout Ratio
77.14
Open
187.11
P/E
34.44
EPS
1.41
Shares
133.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:45AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Extra Space Storage owns, operates, and manages more than 1,800 self-storage properties in 38 states, with over 100 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, the majority are wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee. The company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.910
REV354.100M364.542M10.442M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Extra Space Storage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Extra Space Storage (EXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Extra Space Storage's (EXR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Extra Space Storage (EXR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 223.00 expecting EXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.65% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Extra Space Storage (EXR)?

A

The stock price for Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is $186.37 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Extra Space Storage (EXR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Extra Space Storage (EXR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) reporting earnings?

A

Extra Space Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Extra Space Storage (EXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Extra Space Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Extra Space Storage (EXR) operate in?

A

Extra Space Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.