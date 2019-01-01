QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.72 - 13.89
Vol / Avg.
31.7K/19.6K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.20%
52 Wk
13.78 - 17.93
Mkt Cap
248.6M
Payout Ratio
86.87
Open
13.8
P/E
20.67
EPS
0
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Virginia Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Virginia Quality's (NPV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Virginia Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NPV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) is $13.8797 last updated Today at 7:35:41 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Virginia Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Virginia Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Virginia Quality (NPV) operate in?

A

Nuveen Virginia Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.