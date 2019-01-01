|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atomera’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ATOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) is $14.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Atomera.
Atomera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atomera.
Atomera is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.