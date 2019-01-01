QQQ
Range
14.7 - 17.25
Vol / Avg.
437.2K/345K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.32 - 34.35
Mkt Cap
345.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Atomera Inc is engaged in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The mears silicon technology of the company can be used for applications like Analog, DRAM, FinFET technology, logic and processors, and SRAM.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.180 -0.0200
REV0

Analyst Ratings

Atomera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atomera (ATOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atomera's (ATOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atomera (ATOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ATOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atomera (ATOM)?

A

The stock price for Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) is $14.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atomera (ATOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atomera.

Q

When is Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) reporting earnings?

A

Atomera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Atomera (ATOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atomera.

Q

What sector and industry does Atomera (ATOM) operate in?

A

Atomera is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.