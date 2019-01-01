Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The pipeline of proprietary drug candidates of the company includes ZL-2306 for treatment across multiple solid tumor types including ovarian and certain types of breast and lung cancers; ZL-2401 which is an antibiotic in a new class of tetracycline derivatives; and ZL-2301 is an oral, small molecule which targets HCC. The other product candidate includes Fugan, ZL-2302, and ZL-1101. The company operates through the segment being Developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics.