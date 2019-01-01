QQQ
Range
52.24 - 55.56
Vol / Avg.
143.4K/664.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.75 - 181.92
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
55.13
P/E
-
EPS
-1.01
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The pipeline of proprietary drug candidates of the company includes ZL-2306 for treatment across multiple solid tumor types including ovarian and certain types of breast and lung cancers; ZL-2401 which is an antibiotic in a new class of tetracycline derivatives; and ZL-2301 is an oral, small molecule which targets HCC. The other product candidate includes Fugan, ZL-2302, and ZL-1101. The company operates through the segment being Developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.650

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV36.910M

Zai Lab Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zai Lab (ZLAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zai Lab's (ZLAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zai Lab (ZLAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was reported by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 136.00 expecting ZLAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.21% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zai Lab (ZLAB)?

A

The stock price for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is $53.5 last updated Today at 6:47:25 PM.

Q

Does Zai Lab (ZLAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zai Lab.

Q

When is Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reporting earnings?

A

Zai Lab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Zai Lab (ZLAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zai Lab.

Q

What sector and industry does Zai Lab (ZLAB) operate in?

A

Zai Lab is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.