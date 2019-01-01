QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is the United States-based company. It acquires, repositions, renovates, leases and manages income-producing properties. It mainly focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial, and retail properties, and multi-family residential properties. The company invests in properties across secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with a concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. The reportable segments of the group are Retail center properties, Flex center properties and Hotel properties.

Medalist Diversified REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medalist Diversified REIT's (MDRR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) was reported by EF Hutton on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting MDRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)?

A

The stock price for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is $1.08 last updated Today at 3:29:13 PM.

Q

Does Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) reporting earnings?

A

Medalist Diversified REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medalist Diversified REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) operate in?

A

Medalist Diversified REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.