You can purchase shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Medalist Diversified REIT’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) was reported by EF Hutton on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting MDRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is $1.08 last updated Today at 3:29:13 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.
Medalist Diversified REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Medalist Diversified REIT.
Medalist Diversified REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.