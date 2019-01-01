|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.340
|0.0100
|REV
|1.820B
|1.777B
|-43.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Xerox Holdings’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting XRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.94% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) is $19.985 last updated Today at 6:09:26 PM.
The next Xerox Holdings (XRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Xerox Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Xerox Holdings.
Xerox Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.