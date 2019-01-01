QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.36 - 20.1
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/2.7M
Div / Yield
1/5.06%
52 Wk
17.59 - 26.96
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.95
P/E
-
EPS
-3.97
Shares
156.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 3:20PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy, and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post-sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.340 0.0100
REV1.820B1.777B-43.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xerox Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xerox Holdings (XRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xerox Holdings's (XRX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Xerox Holdings’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Xerox Holdings (XRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting XRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.94% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xerox Holdings (XRX)?

A

The stock price for Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ: XRX) is $19.985 last updated Today at 6:09:26 PM.

Q

Does Xerox Holdings (XRX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Xerox Holdings (XRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) reporting earnings?

A

Xerox Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Xerox Holdings (XRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xerox Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xerox Holdings (XRX) operate in?

A

Xerox Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.