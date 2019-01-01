QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/266.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.01 - 49.6
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.03
EPS
0.29
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:23AM
load more
Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving Advanced Packaging, Memory, (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) CMOS Image Sensors, (micro-electro mechanical systems) MEMS, RF and other. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the Asia Pacific followed by the United States and Europe. The company products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.430 0.0100
REV72.500M74.171M1.671M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Camtek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camtek (CAMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camtek's (CAMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Camtek.

Q

What is the target price for Camtek (CAMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CAMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Camtek (CAMT)?

A

The stock price for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) is $33.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camtek (CAMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2019.

Q

When is Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) reporting earnings?

A

Camtek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Camtek (CAMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camtek.

Q

What sector and industry does Camtek (CAMT) operate in?

A

Camtek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.