|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.430
|0.0100
|REV
|72.500M
|74.171M
|1.671M
You can purchase shares of Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Camtek.
The latest price target for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CAMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) is $33.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2019.
Camtek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Camtek.
Camtek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.