Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving Advanced Packaging, Memory, (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) CMOS Image Sensors, (micro-electro mechanical systems) MEMS, RF and other. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the Asia Pacific followed by the United States and Europe. The company products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology and others.