|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|REV
|12.851M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oak Valley’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP).
There is no analysis for Oak Valley
The stock price for Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) is $19.02 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Oak Valley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oak Valley.
Oak Valley is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.