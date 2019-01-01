QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.39 - 19.39
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/5.3K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.58%
52 Wk
15.79 - 20.55
Mkt Cap
156.7M
Payout Ratio
14.5
Open
19.39
P/E
9.5
EPS
0.43
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:27PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through Oak Valley Community Bank. The bank offers commercial banking services for both individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The Retail Banking division offers a range of checking and savings accounts, including NOW accounts, money market accounts, overdraft protection, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The Commercial Banking division offers a range of deposit and lending services to business customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.420
REV12.851M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oak Valley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oak Valley (OVLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oak Valley's (OVLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oak Valley (OVLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oak Valley

Q

Current Stock Price for Oak Valley (OVLY)?

A

The stock price for Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) is $19.02 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Oak Valley (OVLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Oak Valley (NASDAQ:OVLY) reporting earnings?

A

Oak Valley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Oak Valley (OVLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oak Valley.

Q

What sector and industry does Oak Valley (OVLY) operate in?

A

Oak Valley is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.