Range
5.96 - 6.65
Vol / Avg.
139.4K/133.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.47 - 13.44
Mkt Cap
760M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
115.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.040 -0.0400
REV70.990M72.626M1.636M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Opera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opera (OPRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opera's (OPRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Opera (OPRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting OPRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Opera (OPRA)?

A

The stock price for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is $6.6 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Opera (OPRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opera.

Q

When is Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reporting earnings?

A

Opera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Opera (OPRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opera.

Q

What sector and industry does Opera (OPRA) operate in?

A

Opera is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.