|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.040
|-0.0400
|REV
|70.990M
|72.626M
|1.636M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Opera’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Model N (NYSE:MODN), American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS).
The latest price target for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting OPRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is $6.6 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Opera.
Opera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Opera.
Opera is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.