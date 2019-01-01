QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Spero Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. It focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for MDR (Multi-drug-resistant) bacterial infections and rare diseases. The company's product candidate, tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide or tebipenem HBr, is designed to be an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections. It is also developing SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic designed for the treatment of a rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections, or NTM disease. Besides, it is also focused on SPR206, a next-generation polymyxin investigational product candidate, being developed as an IV-administered medicine to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital.

Spero Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spero Therapeutics's (SPRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) was reported by Oppenheimer on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SPRO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)?

A

The stock price for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) is $9.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2015.

Q

When is Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) reporting earnings?

A

Spero Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spero Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) operate in?

A

Spero Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.